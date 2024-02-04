Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 81,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

