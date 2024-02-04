Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $612.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.11 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.32 and a fifty-two week high of $635.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

