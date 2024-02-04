Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 356 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $256.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.52 and a 200 day moving average of $238.15. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $265.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.