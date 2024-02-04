Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 612 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

ETSY stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

