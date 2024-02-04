Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 1.8 %

SQ opened at $67.88 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.