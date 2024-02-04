Metis Global Partners LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BEN opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.
In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
