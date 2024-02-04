Metis Global Partners LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.