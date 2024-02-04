Metis Global Partners LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

