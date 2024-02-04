Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $284.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.65. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $306.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

