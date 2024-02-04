Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

