Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFX opened at $245.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

