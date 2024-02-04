Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,620,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $68,620,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,593,271. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

