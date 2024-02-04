MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $500.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.67 and a beta of 2.61. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $727.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.11.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,700 shares of company stock worth $42,075,482 in the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MicroStrategy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

