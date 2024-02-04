Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.10. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 12,438 shares.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $499.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
