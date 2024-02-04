Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Shares Company Insights in Annual SEC 10-K Filing

In 2022, the company experienced positive revenue growth, with net revenues increasing by $2,776 million. This growth was driven by higher net pricing, favorable volume/mix, and short-term distributor agreements. Emerging markets saw the highest growth at 20.3%. However, operating expenses have also increased over the years, primarily due to restructuring activities. The company’s net income margin is 29.2% but has declined compared to the previous year. Talent management and development have been a focus for management, along with assessing competitive positions and addressing risks such as cybersecurity and market consolidation. The company’s strategy is centered around driving long-term growth and focusing on consumer-centric growth, operational excellence, growth culture, and sustainable snacking. They also emphasize the importance of assessing technological advancements and changes in distribution methods. Overall, the company aims to create value for shareholders and remain competitive in the market.

Executive Summary

Financials

Over the past three years, revenue growth has been positive. In 2022, net revenues increased by $2,776 million, driven by higher net pricing, favorable volume/mix, and short-term distributor agreements. This resulted in a 9.7% increase in net revenues. Emerging markets saw the highest growth with a 20.3% increase. Operating expenses have increased over the years, with implementation costs related to restructuring activities playing a significant role. These costs, which include expenses for facility closure, contract termination, and information system simplification, have been recorded under cost of sales and general corporate expenses. The company’s net income margin is 29.2%, and it has declined compared to the previous year. There is no information provided about how it compares to industry peers.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has focused on talent management and development, investing in employee training and development programs, coaching, and leadership programs. They have also conducted engagement surveys and implemented action plans based on the results. The success of these initiatives is not mentioned in the context information. Management assesses the company’s competitive position by timely and effectively responding to changes in relevant markets, including distribution channels and technological developments. They highlight the importance of assessing new trends, technological advancements (such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality), and changes in distribution methods. They also mention the impact of online retail channels and the risk of losing market share to retailer and economy brands. Retail consolidation and competition are also key concerns. The major risks and challenges identified by management include data protection and cybersecurity risks, potential loss of customers or key employees, and operational risks associated with strategic transactions. Mitigation strategies include implementing a risk-based approach to cybersecurity, conducting security awareness training for employees, and conducting assessments, audits, and tests to identify and manage risks.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk Assessment

The company’s key performance metrics and their changes over the past year are not mentioned in the context information. Therefore, it is not possible to determine if they are in line with the company’s long-term goals. The context information does not provide any information about the company’s return on investment (ROI) or its cost of capital. Therefore, we cannot determine if the company is generating value for shareholders. The company’s market share is not mentioned in the context information, so we cannot determine its current market share or how it has evolved compared to its competitors. The context does mention that retail customers are consolidating, but there is no specific information about the company’s plans for market expansion or consolidation.

The top external factors that pose risks to the company’s operations and financial performance include increased sovereign risk in emerging markets, changes in local regulations and laws in non-U.S. jurisdictions, varying abilities to enforce intellectual property and contractual rights, discriminatory or conflicting fiscal policies, and the design and implementation of effective control environment processes. MDLZ assesses and manages cybersecurity risks through various mechanisms such as tabletop exercises, threat modeling, penetration tests, internal and external audits, and leveraging assessors and consultants. They also have a comprehensive cybersecurity program aligned with industry standards to address and manage risks in an evolving digital business environment. Yes, there are contingent liabilities and legal issues that could potentially impact the company’s financial position or reputation. MDLZ is addressing these issues by recording provisions for pending legal matters and closely monitoring the outcome of these proceedings and regulatory matters.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The composition of the board of directors is not mentioned in the given context information. Therefore, we cannot determine if there have been any notable changes in leadership or independence. MDLZ prioritizes diversity and inclusion in its governance practices and workforce. It believes that a diverse workforce drives innovation and growth. There is a commitment to board diversity, although specific details are not provided in the context information. MDLZ discloses various sustainability initiatives in their report, including expanding raw material sourcing programs, submitting a roadmap for their 2050 Net Zero goal, and investing in renewable energy sources. They demonstrate their commitment to responsible business practices through oversight by board committees, ESG goals in strategic planning, and alignment with reporting frameworks like SASB and TCFD.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance addresses its strategic initiatives and priorities by focusing on consumer-centric growth, operational excellence, growth culture, and sustainable snacking. This guidance ensures consistent top- and bottom-line growth, leveraging its global footprint, strong brands, marketing, distribution, and top talent. MDLZ is factoring in changing distribution channels and technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality, in its forward-looking guidance. It plans to capitalize on these trends by effectively assessing and responding to market changes, setting proper pricing, and leveraging digital commerce opportunities. Yes, the company’s strategy focuses on driving long-term growth by accelerating consumer-centric growth, driving operational excellence, creating a winning growth culture, and scaling sustainable snacking. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to long-term growth and competitiveness.

