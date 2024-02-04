Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.50 price target by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAU

Montage Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

CVE:MAU opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$131.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.