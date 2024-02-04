Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $460.58 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $463.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.69 and a 200-day moving average of $407.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.