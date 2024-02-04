Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,388 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

