Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 88.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,004,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 166,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 142.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VET. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VET opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

