Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $500.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.11. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $727.77. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,700 shares of company stock worth $42,075,482. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

