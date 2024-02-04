Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

