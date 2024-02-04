Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 159,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 696,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

