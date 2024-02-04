Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.21% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.