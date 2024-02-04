Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 150 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,540 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HIG opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $91.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

