Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,738 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 621,937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $3,908,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

