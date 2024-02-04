Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $73,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.