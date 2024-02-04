Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $73,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
FITB stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.
Fifth Third Bancorp Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
