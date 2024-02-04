Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $276.78 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

