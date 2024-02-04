Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $504.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $508.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.30.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

