Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $705,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,381,000 after purchasing an additional 916,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

