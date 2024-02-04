Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,561.39 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,433.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,175.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

