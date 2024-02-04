Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after buying an additional 4,444,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after buying an additional 330,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

