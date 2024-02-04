Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

