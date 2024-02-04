Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $14,928,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

