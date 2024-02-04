Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $773,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

