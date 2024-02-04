Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

AWK opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.