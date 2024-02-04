Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,554 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -103.70%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

