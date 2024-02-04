Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,767 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Civeo worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Trading Down 0.1 %

CVEO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

