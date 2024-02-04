Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 51,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SBR opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.95%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

