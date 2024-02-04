Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

