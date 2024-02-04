Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,939,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,266,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

