Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $329.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $330.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

