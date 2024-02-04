Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $65.95 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Read Our Latest Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.