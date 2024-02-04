Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,667 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

