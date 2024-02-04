Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $131.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

