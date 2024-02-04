Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.