Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $244.65 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

