Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 725 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

