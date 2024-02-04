Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

