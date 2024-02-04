Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.11% of Myers Industries worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

NYSE:MYE opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $702.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

