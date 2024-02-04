MorphoSys AG Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MorphoSys in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MorphoSys’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOR

MorphoSys Stock Performance

MorphoSys stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.