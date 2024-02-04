MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $16.16

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $16.63. MP Materials shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 652,316 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.